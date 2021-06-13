Starting off Sunday on a humid note!
It will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. This afternoon, expect more pop-up showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain should fizzle out later tonight. Lows will fall to the low 70s.
We stay hot on Monday and have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures near 90° again.
Plenty of sunshine will be the main theme for the rest of our week with temperatures dipping back to the 80s Tuesday through Friday. Humidity levels will drop off a little bit by mid-week, as well.
Our next round of rain will try to move in by the end of the week. As of now, it looks like a few late night showers on Friday into Saturday morning.
