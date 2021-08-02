Nice break from summer's heat and humidity for this first week of August. Very little chance of rain.
Tonight will be very pleasant for a walk. The air conditioner won't have to work nearly as hard as it did last week. Low in the low 60s.
More of the same expected for Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. In terms of rain, the Cumberland Plateau has the slightest chance for a shower each afternoon this week. Outside of a stray shower over far southern Middle Tennessee tomorrow, the rest of the Midstate will stay dry through Thursday.
