We'll have an unusual stretch of pleasant weather in store this week. Dan Thomas has the details in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Nice break from summer's heat and humidity for this first week of August. Very little chance of rain.

Tonight will be very pleasant for a walk. The air conditioner won't have to work nearly as hard as it did last week. Low in the low 60s.

More of the same expected for Tuesday through Thursday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. In terms of rain, the Cumberland Plateau has the slightest chance for a shower each afternoon this week. Outside of a stray shower over far southern Middle Tennessee tomorrow, the rest of the Midstate will stay dry through Thursday.

Friday will then turn hotter. Highs will once again reach the low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible.
 
More heat and humidity for the weekend. Low to mid 90s are expected over  with warmer nights, too. Both days an isolated shower or thunderstorm is expected.
 

