An unusually cool stretch of weather's in store for the first week of August.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy and warm with much less humidity than in recent days. Highs will be in the 80s. Nashville's high will be 86 degrees.
Tonight will be very pleasant for a walk. The air conditioner won't have to work nearly as hard as it did last week. Low, 63.
More of the same is on tap for Tuesday through Thursday.
Friday will then turn hotter. Highs will once again crack the low 90s. Low to mid 90s are expected over the weekend with warmer nights, too.
In terms of rain, the Cumberland Plateau has the slightest chance for a shower each afternoon this week. Outside of a stray shower over far southern Middle Tennessee today or tomorrow, the rest of the Mid State will stay dry through Thursday. By Friday, on through the weekend, the rain chance for Middle Tennessee as a whole will rise to only 20% for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High heat and mainly dry conditions should continue into the start of next week, too.
