Our weather stays pleasant through Wednesday. The next storm arrives Thursday.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold -- lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be a lot like today. Thursday, clouds thicken up. Rain arrives late during the afternoon in Nashville, possibly mixing with a few wet snowflakes at times Thursday night. The Cumberland Plateau stands a better chance at getting some snow Thursday night. Some elevated surfaces there (e.g. rooftops, cars, and decks) should receive a dusting with some spots possibly as much as an inch or two.
Friday will remain mostly cloudy and cold, with highs in the 30s and 40s.
Some sunshine will return this weekend as temperatures remain seasonable (lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s).
