Temperatures will continue to be below average for the next two days.
Overnight, spotty fog will form, especially east of Nashville. Lows will be in the low-mid 60s.
Wednesday will be pleasant for August with moderate humidity and temperatures topping off in the low-mid 80s once again. The slightest shower chance will remain over eastern Middle Tennessee during the afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will rebound to near 90 on Thursday and just above 90 on Friday. Even hotter weather will develop this weekend. The rain chance will increase to 20% Sunday and then 30% on Monday and Tuesday of next week for isolated showers and thunderstorms as higher humidity levels return to Middle Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.