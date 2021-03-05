A cool, but pleasant weekend's in store.
Tonight, clouds will linger for a time with a sprinkle or very isolated shower possible over southern Middle Tennessee this evening. By morning, some clearing is expected. Lows will be around freezing.
Saturday, the sky will become mostly sunny and remain cool with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Freezing weather's likely again by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, with full sunshine and less wind, temperatures will recover into the lowermost 60s.
The sky's the limit for temperatures next week, so to speak. Count on highs in the low 70s on Monday and mid-upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Nighttime lows will also gradually increase into the 50s by Wednesday.
Just the slightest chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm returns on Thursday and Friday.
