Another mild January day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
After a cloudy start this morning, sunshine will begin to work back in through the day.
Highs will be pleasant for mid-January with areas west of the Plateau reaching into the upper 40's and a few low 50's.
We'll remain dry today, tomorrow and the first half of Wednesday before rain chances ramp up Wednesday night.
Scattered showers will be around through much of the day Thursday and Friday, especially for areas south of I-40.
This round of rain will begin wrapping up Friday night which will leave us with a dry start to the weekend.
Showers look to sneak back in on Sunday and for the first half of next week.
