Chilly tonight for outdoor events. Evening temperatures will fall quickly through the 50s, into the 40s. By morning, upper 30s and low 40s will be common.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and lovely with very little wind. Count on highs around 70.
Clouds roll in Saturday night, lingering into Sunday. A brief light shower or two will be possible Sunday. We'll have lows around 50 and highs near 70.
Then, bright and mild weather develops on Monday, followed by a warm-up on Tuesday and Wednesday (highs in the low 80s expected on Wednesday).
The week will finish seasonable -- in the mid 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.