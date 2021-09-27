More pleasant weather's in the forecast over the next several days. Count on plenty of sunshine and above average warmth. Humidity will remain moderate.
Rain will stay out of the Mid State until possibly late this week or this coming weekend. Even then, chances for isolated showers will remain low. The chance for rain will increase a little more on Monday of next week as another front works through the Mid State.
Watch for patchy fog at night this week, mainly in valleys and around water. Widespread fog is not anticipated through this weekend.
