4WARN Forecast: Pleasant August Weather

Temperatures will be below the norm today. Ranging from the 70s to low and middle 80s with bearable humidity. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible to the east this afternoon.
Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s and 60s.
Highs Thursday and Friday rise closer to where we should be this time of year. In the upper 80s under a sunny to partly cloudy sky.
The 90s sneak back in by this weekend. The rain chance increases for the second half on Sunday into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.