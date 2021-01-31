Saturday night 4WARN Forecast

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday morning for the possibility of light snow showers and slick roads. 

Today starts off mild with temperatures gradually falling throughout the day. Highs start off in the 50s, fall to the 40s in the afternoon and eventually 30s tonight. It will be mostly cloudy, but an isolated rain shower is possible. As temperatures drop, rain showers will switch to snow showers, mainly in the Cumberland Plateau and Southern Kentucky. 

Nashville will see some snowflakes, but no accumulation. Snowfall totals will mainly be in the Plateau, with a dusting up to 1 inch possible there. Watch out for slick roads all over the midstate early Monday. Highs on Monday will be cold-- only topping out in the 30s. 

Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy it while you can-- more rain moves in for the end of the week Thursday into Friday. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

