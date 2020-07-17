4WARN Forecast: Piping hot weekend ahead

Our stretch of hot weather continues today and for the upcoming weekend.
Friday through Sunday temperatures return to the 90's with "feels like" numbers in the triple-digits.
Outside of the relentless heat, rain chances aren't zero this weekend but they're not very high either.
For today, expect a few showers to begin firing up late-morning into the early afternoon in areas north and west of I-65. Areas south of I-40 should stay dry today.
As mentioned above, rain chances are low but not zero Saturday and Sunday. Get outside and enjoy the weather if you can handle the heat. Otherwise, it might be a good weekend to just lounge inside in the A/C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.