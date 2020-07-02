After a damp first half of the week, we're getting a break from the rain for a few days.
On the flip side, without the clouds and rain to cool us off, it will be piping hot for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Highs today through this weekend will be well into the 90's with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90's.
Needless to say, stay hydrated this weekend.
A few isolated storms will be around this weekend so be mindful of them if you have outdoor time in your schedule.
