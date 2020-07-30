On and off periods of rain and thunderstorms through Saturday. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. Rainfall amounts range from 1-3 inches through this weekend.
Tonight warm and muggy with some areas or rain and thunderstorms, a few could be strong.
Tomorrow and Saturday mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, again some could be strong to severe. Morning lows will be in the low 70s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.
Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few isolated severe storms can't be ruled out entirely. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with any storm the next couple of days.
An isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out Saturday but the risk is very low.
The rain will come to an end Sunday with drier and cooler conditions expected next week.
It will still be warm, with highs in the mid 80's each day. That's not bad for August which is typically our hottest month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.