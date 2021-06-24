Typical summertime heat & humidity build back into Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon will turn very hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity has increased a lot since yesterday, too. Mugginess will keep building through the weekend.
We'll have little change through this weekend with highs in a few spots Saturday and Sunday possibly reaching 93 or 94. The humidity will make it feel hotter, of course. Nighttime lows will be in the 70s, too, so air conditioners will get a work out again.
Only isolated showers/storms are possible through Sunday, with a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms Monday and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.