A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight. Protect outdoor sensitive plants.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the 30s.  A few communities may briefly dip to freezing.

This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.  If you protected any plants overnight, you'll be able to safely unprotect them by the afternoon. The reason -- Sunday morning won't be nearly as cold.  Lows will be around 50.

More clouds will move in Sunday afternoon with the slightest shower chance in Nashville.  Expect highs in the upper 60s near 70°.

Next week, even warmer weather will develop with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.  A high of 80 degrees is expected for Thursday. There will be a small chance of rain the forecast each day with more showers and a few storms possible by Friday. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

