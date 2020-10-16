Fall Friday! Abundant sunshine as afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Count on frost early Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Some areas along the Cumberland Plateau may briefly reach 32°. With abundant sunshine, Saturday will top off around 70.
Sunday expected a partly to mostly cloudy sky with showers moving in overnight into Monday. Drying out as the day progresses with temps in the low 70s.
Tuesday through Friday will be dry and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
