Patchy frost is possible along and near the Cumberland Plateau overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s to low 40s by morning.
Friday will be partly sunny and cool once again, with highs in the mid 60s.
Rain showers return to the Mid State late Friday night, lingering into Saturday morning. Right now, Saturday afternoon looks likely to only have a sprinkle or two here and there.
Another weak system on Sunday will warrant a 20% shower chance, for late in the day.
Lows this weekend will be in the 40s with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool weather is expected for much of next week, too.
