A passing shower will be possible Wednesday as our next cold front slides through.
For tonight, expect a clear sky with light wind. By morning, count on temperatures to be in the low-mid 60s.
A batch of clouds with the slightest shower chance will slide through on Wednesday. Nashville's most likely time to get a light shower will be between noon and 2pm. It'll still be warm, with highs in the low-mid 80s.
The driest air since last May will overspread Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Friday. Lows both days will be in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
After warmer weekend, hot weather will develop for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
