Tonight, the sky will clear from west to east. Then, areas of fog will form. In the colder spots west of Nashville especially, some of that fog could freeze on contact toward morning. Nashville's low will be 35 degrees.
Sunshine returns Saturday. High, 52. Clouds increase again on Sunday. High, 50. Snow showers will develop Sunday night into early Monday, especially well northeast of Nashville. A dusting will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau.
Then, sunshine settles in again for Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures moderate to 62 by Thursday afternoon. Slightly cooler air with more clouds and possibly a shower return next Friday.
