Our first real gloomy Fall weekend has arrived in the Mid State, and to be honest...it's kind of a nice change of scenery.
It is most definitely a day to hang inside and relax.
Clouds will be around all day with patches of drizzle and mist at times.
Sunday looks similar.
Next week there's a chance for rain every day between Monday through Thursday.
No day looks like a washout but some rain will be around.
For Monday and Tuesday, the best rain chances look northwest of Nashville.
More widespread rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Several models are painting different outcomes at the end of next week so timing and amounts will continue to be tweaked - keep checking back with us!
For now the Halloween weekend looks dry.
Temperature-wise, we appear to trend near-normal for the next week.
Lows in the upper 40's/50's and highs in the upper 60's/70's.
