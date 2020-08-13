More on and off rain through early Saturday...lower humidity and not as hot next week.
Rain and thunderstorms through this evening...watch for torrential downpours, frequent lightning, brief gusty wind, and the possibility for localized flooding. They will diminish as the sun sets, low 72.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning, continuing into the afternoon. High, 87.
A few showers linger into early Saturday, with conditions improving from west to east during the afternoon. High 88.
Sunday, a cold front will pass through with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 90.
Behind that front, expect slightly cooler and less humid weather for the beginning and middle of next week. Highs will be in the mid to uppers 80s.
