Pleasant autumn weather continues for another day before the next storm system arrives late Wednesday night.
Tonight will be chilly. A patch or two of frost will be possible on the upper Cumberland Plateau and over Monroe, Cumberland, and Clinton counties in Kentucky. Otherwise, it'll just be chilly overnight as high clouds return. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday expect increasing clouds and a high in the upper 60s. Rain returns late Wednesday night.
Off and on showers persist through Thursday, Friday, and into the start of Saturday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid 60s. The coolest day will be Friday and that is also the day with the greatest chance of rain.
Drier weather takes over Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
Pleasant conditions will linger through Halloween and into the start of next week. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.