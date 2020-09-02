More rain and storms are expected through early Friday. Brighter and drier just in time of the holiday weekend.
Overnight an area of rain and thunderstorms is tracking along the TN/KY line. They are producing lightning and gusty winds. No severe weather is expected. Low in the mid 70s.
Thursday partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the upper 80s.
Friday expect a few showers and thunderstorms early, then clearing in the afternoon, High in the mid 80s.
Drier weather will then take over for the upcoming holiday weekend. It'll feel much better with less humidity and more sunshine! Lows this weekend will be in the 60s, and highs in the 80s. Nice hint of fall.
Labor Day through Tuesday feature a chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, most areas will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will likely bring a few isolated storms too. It won't be as hot with highs in the lower 80s.
