One more day of widespread showers and storms ahead, but a drier trend will arrive just in time for the weekend.
Spotty rain and some loud thunderstorms may wake you up early this morning. We'll continue to see widespread rain showers and isolated storms throughout the afternoon with rain chances diminishing as we head into this evening. It will be another warm and humid day as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s. Lows fall to the low 70s overnight.
The rain chance decreases significantly this weekend, but still, an isolated shower or storms is possible. However, most everyone will stay dry with highs soaring to the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunday will be another mostly dry, hot day across the midstate with highs in the low 90s again. There is a small rain chance for Sunday as a weak cold front makes its way through late in the day.
A stronger one will follow and pass by Monday night. The high Monday will be in the low 90s.
Behind that second front, much drier and somewhat "cooler" air will build in for the middle of next week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will back off a little bit. Lows will also be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.
