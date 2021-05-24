Another day of near 90 degree heat, rain is on the way with slightly cooler air.
Tonight mostly clear, low mid 60s.
Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will top off in the low 90s in Nashville. It'll be dry again. An isolated shower will be possible during the afternoon along the Cumberland Plateau.
Spotty showers and storms are expected Wednesday. High in the upper 80s.
Isolated thundershowers are possible Thursday, still hot in the upper 80s.
Friday will bring an even better chance for rain & storms. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in the mid 80s.
For Memorial Day Weekend, slightly cooler and drier weather will take over with lows around 60 and highs in the low-mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday and Monday.
