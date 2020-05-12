Another cool day with off and on showers. Highs in the 60s.
Rain chances continue tonight into early Wednesday. Warming up for the middle of the week temperatures in the 70s.
For second half of the week, highs reach the mid 80s. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with only an isolated shower expected.
By the weekend, there's a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms, but still warm in the mid 80s.
