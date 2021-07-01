Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorm is expected across Middle Tennessee today, but it will all be worth it going into the holiday weekend!
Looks like we're not going to find any big issue for our morning commute, just a typically humid start on this Thursday.
As a frontal boundary drops south this afternoon, we'll see some more widespread showers and storms develop through the rest of our day. While it does not seem like any of these storms will be able to reach severe status, an afternoon or evening storm could still pack some very heavy rain along with it.
Highs today will top off in the mid 80s. We should see some of those storms lingering into early tonight before gradually tapering off by tomorrow morning.
Our rain chances diminish on Friday, but we're not completely out of the woods just yet. Another pop-up shower and a stray thunderstorm will still be in the works for our afternoon with highs still in the mid 80s. It does however look like most if not all our day will stay dry.
As we head into the holiday weekend, we have great news for all outdoor activities! It will be warm, but not as humid Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid 80s on both days.
We're expecting a good amount of sunshine so have the sunscreen ready to go!
We'll start to turn up the heat again on Monday with highs near 90, and I think we'll also notice it getting more humid again.
Lower 90s for much of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday with just a stray, late day, shower to keep an eye out for.
A pop-up shower or storm will be around Wednesday, but it doesn't look like anything to wash out our day.
