NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More scattered showers today with a drier, cooler weather ahead next week.
Rain showers will redevelop in the midstate early on Saturday, continuing into tonight. The day will start mild and muggy with temperatures in the mid 60s. Look for falling temperatures later this afternoon as colder air filters in. Lows will fall to the 30s overnight.
Clouds will decrease throughout the morning on Sunday. It will be sunny, but much colder. We'll have lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
Monday through Thursday of next week look pleasant and seasonable. A few showers will be possible on Friday/Christmas Eve. Warmer weather's looking likely for Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.