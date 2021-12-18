Steady rain showers will gradually lift northward through the afternoon. Melanie Layden has the timing in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More scattered showers today with a drier, cooler weather ahead next week. 

Rain showers will redevelop in the midstate early on Saturday, continuing into tonight.  The day will start mild and muggy with temperatures in the mid 60s.  Look for falling temperatures later this afternoon as colder air filters in. Lows will fall to the 30s overnight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning on Sunday.  It will be sunny, but much colder.  We'll have lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.

Monday through Thursday of next week look pleasant and seasonable.  A few showers will be possible on Friday/Christmas Eve.  Warmer weather's looking likely for Christmas Day.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.