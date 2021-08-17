4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind.
The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred move away, but the pattern of on and off rain continues the rest of the week.
Tonight will turn partly cloudy and stay sticky. Lows will be around 70.
Wednesday showers and thunderstorms scattered across the mid-state. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the greatest threat. The high will be in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be near 70.
Rain chances increase further Thursday through Saturday for additional waves of showers and storms. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Then, Sunday through Tuesday of next week, drier and hotter weather will develop with high temperatures topping off in the low 90°s.
