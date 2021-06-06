A dreary and soggy Sunday for most of us, but the good news is that we did miss out on the heaviest of the rainfall. But over the next week, expect this unsettled pattern to stick around with off and on showers and thunderstorms.
It will be a good idea to have that umbrella ready to go tomorrow morning. Not everyone will see a shower for the morning commute, but there will be more scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow top off in the lower 80s. Off and on scattered showers, along with a passing thunderstorm, will continue Tuesday with temperatures also in the lower 80s. It's a rinse and repeat day for Wednesday. We are going to find some dry time every day, but it's just one of the weeks to have the umbrella ready to go. Showers continue into Thurdsay and Friday as temperatures climb into the mid 80s Friday afternoon.
Looking ahead to our weekend, we'll still be stuck in this unsettled pattern. I think we find more dry time over the weekend as rain chances decrease. But it's still going to be hit or miss showers and storms with temperatures in the mid 80s.
