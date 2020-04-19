Spotty showers and a few storms are expected this afternoon and again tonight. 

 
Thankfully, activity will remain tame with no severe weather expected. 
 
Showers linger on the Plateau Monday morning but most should be dry shortly after sunrise. 
Our next chance for showers and storms doesn't arrive until Wednesday night/Thursday. 
 Unfortunately, it looks like widespread rain could accompany us next weekend but we'll see how that plays out.
 
Temperatures do warm back to the 70's this week.  
 

