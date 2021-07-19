The weather pattern this week is drier but not totally dry. Expect a chance of showers or thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will be near average with highs near 90 and lows near 70.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with another stray rain showers and lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The best time for a shower tomorrow will be early in the day rather than in the afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine Wednesday with temperatures approaching 90 in the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is still possible.
A slight chance of a shower on Thursday, but again most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will remain around 90.
A few more showers and a passing thunderstorm on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
Next weekend won't be a wash out but there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. High in the low 90s.
More of the same for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.