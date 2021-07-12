The pattern of off and on rain and thunderstorms continues through at least the beginning of next week. There will be a couple of drier days mid-week.
Tonight scattered showers and a few storms some may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain change diminishes overnight. Low tonight in the low 70s.
More of the same for Tuesday. A spotty shower in the morning, followed by more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We're not expecting much of a temperature change tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s again.
The weather pattern will briefly settle down on Wednesday and Thursday. And while I can't completely rule out an isolated shower each day, most of us should stay dry. It will heat back up with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day.
A few more showers will develop on Friday, but it doesn't seem to be a washout. High near 90.
The weekend remains unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again.
