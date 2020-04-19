Saturday night 4WARN forecast

Rain returns to the forecast today. Expect off and on showers throughout the day with a few breaks in the rain during the mid-afternoon.  There will be some heavy downpours at times, especially in southern Middle Tennessee, but no severe weather is expected for our area. 
 
Otherwise mostly cloudy today with cooler than average temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s again this afternoon.  Lows tonight fall to the upper 40s. 
 
Rain clears out early Monday and sunshine returns. We warm up to around 70° with lows around 50°.  Sun sticks around for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s again.  Clouds take over for Wednesday before another round of rain and some scattered thunderstorms return on Thursday. 
 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

