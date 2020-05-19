Rounds of rain and are few thunderstorms are expected the next several days.
Tonight mostly cloudy with a few showers, low in the mid 50s.
Spotty showers will be common for the next several days. A few rumbles of thunder possible but the overall severe threat is very low. Highs in the low to mid 70s through Thursday.
By Friday, rain chances decrease as temperatures climb, back in the 80s.
For the Memorial holiday weekend, very warm in the middle 80s with a continued chance for showers and storms each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.