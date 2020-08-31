This week's weather pattern includes a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day. Some of those could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty wind.
Through this evening expect a mostly cloudy sky with rain and a few storms that could be strong with the main concerns being gusty wind and heavy downpours that can cause localized flooding. Lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday through Thursday expect off and on rain with some thunderstorms, but plenty of dry times each day, also. Highs remain in the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Friday some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible but mainly partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Rain clears out just in time for Labor Day weekend. It will be cooler by then, as well. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
