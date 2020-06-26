Occasional showers and thunderstorms are in our weekend forecast.
Mostly cloudy overnight, mild, and very humid with morning temperatures around 70 degrees.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, some likely even during the morning. It'll be very humid with a high of 88.
Sunday, more showers and storms are expected, especially along and east of I-24, but everybody is fair game for at least some rain. It'll be variably cloudy with a high of 87.
The unsettled pattern of this weekend will continue into next week with typical summertime heat and humidity. Rain chance each day next week will range from 40% - 60% with the wettest day looking like Wednesday.
