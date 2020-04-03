More pleasant spring weather for the weekend with a few more clouds and a shower or two.
Comfortably cool tonight with a few more clouds. Lows in the 50s.
Increasing clouds for the weekend. There's a small chance for a few showers, most of us will not be impacted. Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s.
A wetter weather pattern returns next week.. Off and on showers expected for most of the week. The Spring warmth continues, temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
