The nice weather across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will continue into early next week, but we'll also turn the heat up a little more as well. Expect a nice evening tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. We'll push to near 90 in the afternoon tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to go around during the day. It will also be slightly more humid so expect feels like temperatures in the lower to even the mid 90s at times. Either way, it is not look like a bad day to head to the first Titans game of the season!
The heat continues into Monday with highs around 90 and a mix of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon. We'll need to keep an eye out for an isolated shower on Tuesday with temperatures dropping off into the upper 80s. Shower chances increase on Wednesday with temperatures continuing to fall into the mid 80s. A shower will try and hang around on Thursday, but nothing to wash out the day. Another round of scattered showers to move in on Friday and a few of those showers will try and linger into our Saturday as well.
