More pleasant weather until Thursday, then a front brings rain and cooler air.
Overnight will be cool, but not cold. Lows will be in the 40s. Some patchy fog will form.
Wednesday will be nice for doing things outdoors, like today, but with a little more sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.
A line of showers slides through on Veterans Day (Thursday). A few thunderstorms will be possible too, well southeast of Nashville. Nashville's most likely time to get rain will be between 10 am and 2 pm. Unfortunately, breeziness early Thursday will blow down some of the beautiful fall leaves. The high will be in the upper 60s.
Friday, a quick shower will be possible. Clearing in the afternoon and cooler. High in the low 60s.
It will turn much cooler on Saturday, expect a sunny sky with a high in the low 50s.
More changes are likely Sunday. It'll turn breezy again with highs around 60 degrees. A few showers will be possible late in the day along another front.
Behind that cold front, the weather Monday will turn chilly again with lows in the 30s and highs near 50.
Tuesday partly cloudy with freezing temperatures in the morning followed by a high in the upper 50s.
