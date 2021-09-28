Another nice day is on tap for the mid-state with plenty of sunshine and temperatures stretching into the mid 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall comfortably into the lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.
We'll hit the repeat button for our Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s again and a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. A weak cold front is going to approach the region on Thursday and bring us a little more cloud cover for the day but temperatures will stay in the mid 80s. Now, we will need to keep an eye out for an isolated shower on Thursday, mostly west of I-65. Friday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower 80s. Sunshine wins out again to end the week.
We're tracking a wave of moisture off to our west that will be trying to push into our area all weekend long. As of now it looks like just a passing shower or two both Saturday and Sunday, but be sure to keep checking back for updates.
