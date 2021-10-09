After a wonderful and warm Saturday afternoon across the mid-state, we have another beautiful day on tap for tomorrow. But first, it's looking like a nice evening across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures eventually dropping into the 60s overnight.
Sunshine will win out the day for our Sunday with temperatures pushing even into the upper 80s in some spots by the afternoon! Monday will be a slightly cooler day with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. We can expect some more clouds to mix in during the afternoon, and I cannot completely rule out a late day shower as well. An isolated shower will also try and pop up on Tuesday, but most if not all of us stay dry with highs in the lower 80s. Mid 80s for our Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day. Another small chance of a shower returns on Thursday and Friday, but much like earlier in the week, it's looking isolated. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s on Thursday but drop into the lower 80s by Friday.
Get ready for a nice shot of fall air come next weekend! A strong cold front moves in Friday night and into our Saturday and will first bring us some showers and storms. But temperatures will also find it tough to break out of the 70s for the afternoon.
