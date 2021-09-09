The nice weather keeps on rolling across the mid-state for the remainder of this week and all the way through our weekend. It will remain comfortably cool this evening with temperatures dropping back into the 70s and 60s. By tomorrow morning, most of us will wake up in the 50s again to start off our Friday.
Friday afternoon looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine again and temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s for the afternoon. We'll turn up the heat a little going into our weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. The humidity will also make a comeback, but it doesn't look like it will be anything oppressive. Sunshine wins out through our weekend which is great news for the Titans home opener on Sunday.
As we move into next week, temperatures will hover around 90 on Monday with a few more afternoon clouds. A late day, isolated, shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the day looks dry. Another passing shower is something to watch for Wednesday, but nothing overly exciting as of now. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun for our afternoon.
