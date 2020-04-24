Nice weather takes over for Friday. Partly cloudy and warmer in the 70s.
More showers and storms work in for the first half of the weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be cooler in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers are possible especially in the morning.
Monday will be beautiful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 70s.
Warmer air builds in for the middle of the week and a few showers are possible.
