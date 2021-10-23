4WARN Weather Alert for Monday morning as we monitor the potential for some strong storms.
It's been a wonderful fall Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and we're expecting that to continue into our Sunday. Expect a cool Saturday evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s by tomorrow morning. We'll have plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with temperature stretching into the lower 80s for the day.
A strong cold front will approach the area Sunday night and bring clouds back before eventually bringing us showers and storms. Right now the rough timing of that line of storms will be late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Looks like we can expect some impacts to the morning commute and any thunderstorm could produce heavy rain and strong gusty winds. That main batch of storms will move out by the afternoon and we'll just have some leftover showers the rest of the day. We dry out on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the 60s for the day, but we get the sunshine back. Wednesday is looking mainly dry, but let's keep an eye out for a late day storm. More wet weather for Thursday and Friday in the way of some off an on scattered showers. But the good news is that as we look ahead to next weekend we can expect things to dry out just in time for Halloween.
