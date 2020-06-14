A nice end to the weekend and start to the new work week before hot and humid conditions return.
Tonight will be pleasant with lower humidity, low 59. Some fog will develop overnight and continue through early morning.
Monday will be cooler and less humid too with lows starting off in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible along the Cumberland Plateau.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable, highs in the mid 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with some isolated thunderstorms along the plateau again.
Hotter and more humid air will take over for the end of next week. Look for the 90s to return by Thursday and carry into the weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny with just a slim chance of a shower.
Through the next six days, the rain chance will remain at 20% or less each day, so for many of you- the next week will be completely dry.
Sunday there is a little greater chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.