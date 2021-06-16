4WARN Forecast: Nice next few days; tropical system moves in this weekend

Another nice day is on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
We'll see more sunshine, a few clouds and comfortable June highs in the mid 80's.
Nice weather will stick around again Thursday, but we will start to notice increasing humidity through the day.
It will be hot and humid again by Friday.
This weekend, we're watching the potential for a tropical system along the Gulf Coast.
At the same time, we'll see a front drop in from the north.
The combination of these two systems will make for a rainy few days next week.
Showers begin invading the area by Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday.
Rainfall amounts during this stretch range from 1-2" with potentially higher amounts in some areas.
Thankfully, as it stands, severe weather looks unlikely from these two systems.
