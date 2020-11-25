The threat of severe weather has diminished, nice weather is instore for most of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.
Breezy with a few showers and a possible isolated thunderstorms for this evening as the front moves through.
Tonight clearing sky, low in the mid 40s.
Clouds will begin to fade away allowing for more sun by Thursday afternoon.
We'll be dry with highs near 60° Thanksgiving.
Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 60.
Saturday another nice day with the high warming to the mid 60s.
Sunday showers move back in by afternoon with a high near 60.
Overnight Sunday and early Monday morning there could be just enough cold air to transition some rain over to a rain/snow or rain/flurry mix.
There's a low likelihood of any real accumulation. The lows will be in the 30s and highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday morning will be cold with the low dipping to the mid 20s, but it warm to the low 40s in the afternoon.
Wednesday partly cloudy with a high near 50.
