We're in for a beautiful Halloween weekend, but it will end on a very cold note with freezing temperatures in many areas. 

Today will be sunny and mild in the mid 60s. Trick-or-treating weather looks nearly perfect, with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday will bright and sunny, but turn breezy and cooler with temperatures only reaching the mid 50s. Lows will drop to the freezing point.

A Freeze Watch has been issued through Monday morning at 8:00 A.M. Temperatures will fall to the 30s and even 20s in some areas early Monday morning. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants and keep pets indoors overnight. Monday afternoon will be sunny but cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Freezing conditions are possible for most of us early Tuesday, too. Abundant sunshine Tuesday will bring the afternoon high to the low 60s.

Wednesday to Friday will be feature a bright sky and a nice warm-up with high in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.

